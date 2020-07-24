Kanye West shops for baby clothes in first sighting since Kim Kardashian divorce bombshell [photos]

Kanye West hit the shops with his pal Damon Dash after the Kim Kardashian divorce bombshell. The rapper, 43, claimed he had been trying to divorce the reality queen, 39, in a Twitter storm but his wife asked for fans’ compassion and put his spiel down to his bipolar disorder in a public statement.

It was his first outing since the dad-of-four claimed he was trying to leave the wife of his children since she met with rival rapper Meek Mills for “prison reform”.

Kanye was impossible to miss in a bright blue hoodie for his low-key outing.

Pals Kayne and Damon browsed the Walmart sale on kids clothes in the giant supermarket.

In the sale in Walmart, items were marked down to $3.77.

The musician took his mind off the drama when he went out for a spot of shopping to treat his four kids he shares with Kim.

Photographs captured the rap icon looking relaxed as he was in the company of a close friend. Kanye has broken cover for the first time since he released a series of explosive tweets claiming he has been trying to divorce Kim.

