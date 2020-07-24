Kanye West shops for baby clothes in first sighting since Kim Kardashian divorce bombshell [photos]
Kanye West hit the shops with his pal Damon Dash after the Kim Kardashian divorce bombshell.The rapper, 43, claimed he had been trying to divorce the reality queen, 39, in a Twitter storm but his wife asked for fans’ compassion and put his spiel down to his bipolar disorder in a public statement.
It was his first outing since the dad-of-four claimed he was trying to leave the wife of his children since she met with rival rapper Meek Mills for “prison reform”.
Kanye was impossible to miss in a bright blue hoodie for his low-key outing.
Pals Kayne and Damon browsed the Walmart sale on kids clothes in the giant supermarket.
In the sale in Walmart, items were marked down to $3.77.
The musician took his mind off the drama when he went out for a spot of shopping to treat his four kids he shares with Kim.
Photographs captured the rap icon looking relaxed as he was in the company of a close friend.Kanye has broken cover for the first time since he released a series of explosive tweets claiming he has been trying to divorce Kim.
