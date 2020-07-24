How UNIZIK Graduate Died After She Was Poisoned By A Guy She Turned Down

A graduate of Nnamdi University Awka, Anambra state, Chizuroke Egodi Onuorah has passed on.

Until her death, NaijaCover Reports, she was one of the best graduating students in the Environmental management department and the second best-graduating student in the faculty of environmental sciences.

She was posted to Oyo state for her NYSC where she eventually died serving her fatherland.

According to a friend of hers who leaked their chat on WhatsApp to NAIJACOVER revealed she died of poison from a guy who had asked her out.

Her Friend Wrote:

It’s very sad how a guy can poison a lady just because she didn’t accept to date him…if a lady didn’t wanna date or mingle with you, as a guy , let go and try someone else…

She was my friend, we are close throughout the camp in iseyin oyo state.. we were posted in different local government and we didn’t see again until our POP day at Ibadan and she looked slim and sick…

I miss you so much dear, your death was a shock to me yesterday that I can’t bear it…

RIP Omalicha… ���

your killer will never have no peace…

#idontlikewhatihate

#justiceforchizzy���

