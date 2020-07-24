How NYSC Changed My Perception Of Igbos’ (Photo)

A former Corps member, Adejo Alexander Johnson, has advised prospective corps members not to be in a hurry to seek redeployment from states they are posted to for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He regretted that some to-be corps members had missed their divine opportunities by redeploying from states they weare posted to because of wrong perception about the people.

Adejo, a native of Benue State, who served in Anambra State under 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II, said he sought redeployment because he erroneously thought the people were selfish and tribalistic.

The Mass Communication graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, however, said his service year turned out to be life transforming.

He said: “I was posted to Anambra State but had intention to relocate. I heard a whole lot about Igbo people, and how they segregate and prefer theirs to yours.

“The most threatening thing I heard about them is that they eat humans. My mom told me about her relation that was killed. I had a senior colleague in school, who they said was ‘killed’ during his service year in Enugu.

“When I got to camp, the first thing I did was to make my intention to redeploy known to the Coordinator. But he said he saw the potential in me that I will do well in the state. I was really not convinced.

“But in the course of the orientation, I had opportunities to do so many things. I was the camp MC and handled so many social activities as well as repairs of camp gadgets.

“After that, it was a whole different perception. The hospitality I received in and outside camp was amazing.

“I called my mom and told her I am no longer going to relocate. I must confess my experience here was really mind blowing. I enjoyed the people and their culture.”

Adejo, who served as a teacher at the Kenneth Dike Memorial Secondary School, Awka, said he would not be returning home after the service, having secured a job with a media organization in the state.

“Trust me; I’m not even leaving the state soon. I have two plans. At the moment, I am running an internship with a media outfit in the capital city.

In the course of the pandemic, I decided to build up my journalism skills. I spoke with the director of the company. I am working there as a reporter.

“I am also making plans to run a Master’s programme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK). So, these will definitely keep me in Anambra in the next one to two years before God tells me the next plan,” he said.

