CAC bars Customers from its Lagos, Abuja Offices

In line with current realities of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Corporate Affairs Commission has barred customers from physically visiting its office premises in Abuja and Lagos to carry out official transactions.

According to a public notice released through its verified Twitter accounts on Thursday, the CAC said customers would be required to send and receive documents from the commission through designated courier companies from August 10 to August 31, 2020.

The commission said this would help it control the number of persons in its offices while ensuring a convenient process for the accessibility of its services.

It promised to set up a mechanism to allow customers send and receive documents via email.

The statement said, “With this, the physical submission of original documents before collection of pre-incorporation certificates will be dispensed with.

“The documents uploaded online by the customer and approved for the registration would suffice.”

It said this new order would place a responsibility on customers to make sure that their documents were signed by the person’s name appearing in any transaction they were seeking.

