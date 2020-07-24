Boat Accident At Okrika Kalio Rivers, 16 Persons Rescued Alive (Graphic Photos)

Sixteen people narrowly escaped death following a boat mishap that happened at Okrika Kalio Rivers. The tragedy reportedly occurred on Wednesday, July 22, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers Capital.

According to information gathered by Igbere TV, all the sixteen people aboard the boat are safe after their craft capsized.

The victims were reportedly rescued and brought to shore by the selfless rescue squad which consists of the community young men of Kalio Ama.

