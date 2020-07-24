BBNaija: 2face Idibia Declares Support For Billionaire’s Son
Leading Nigerian artiste, 2Face Idibia also known as 2baba has declared his total support for Bbnaija housemate Kiddwaya. The music icon took to his Twitter Page with account name @Official2baba to declare his support for his preferred candidate.While inviting other fans to join him in the team, 2Baba wrote:
Oya #TeamKiddwaya, Let’s Go There. #BBNaija Lockdown
