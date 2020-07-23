You’re a small boy, I’m Tinubu’s Mate – Chris Ngige Mercilessly Drags Hon. Faleke (video)

Chris Ngige who appeared before the Adhoc Committee of the House of Representatives to answer questions over an alleged breach of a presidential directive called Faleke “a small boy” and claimed he was “Tinubu’s mate”.

“I am at least seven years older than you. I’m sure.

“I am the same age as your mentor in Lagos, Asiwaju (Bola Ahmed Tinubu). And I was Governor with him at the same time. He was a Senator, I was a Senator.

“I am a two-time Minister, he is a two-time Minister.”

Faleke retorted: “But you won these elections very well?”

But Ngige fired back: “No problem about that. Just like you won your own in Kogi State very well and you are now both the Governor and Deputy Governor.

“You are just a small boy in Lagos. Look at this Mushin boy, talking to a Victoria Island boy.”

