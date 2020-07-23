Wife puts up poster of husband’s side chick, warns people to beware of dogs (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the face of a woman who was labelled a home wrecker and a husband snatcher.

In a video shared online, a wife who could no longer condone her cheating husband, made a poster of the husband’s side chick asking her to stay away from their home.

The lady in the photo was described as Jetu the home wrecker and the post was reportedly mounted at East Legon.

The lady who made the video could be heard, advising girls to stay away from people’s husband, that wives have devised an embarrassing way to handle their husband’s side chicks.

Watch the video below;

