Video Of University of Ibadan Female Graduate Arrested By Police Goes Viral

A university of Ibadan graduate who was in the company of a suspected armed robber and kidnapper when arrested by officers of the Nigerian police force is seen in this video being harrassed and psychologically abused and intimidated by the same crude policemen. They used fear as a weapon to intimidate and scare her while recording her cry for help and attempt to explain herself.

This is so wrong, coming from people that should protect the weak. They used her weakness at the moment as a weapon against her, discussing sexually oriented and private issues that they have no business discussing with the lady.

After tweets by segalink and other social media influencers, the police force have issued a statement that all officers find culpable will be brought to book according to law.

Watch the 2-parts video of this intimidation and sexual harrasment by men of the Nigerian police force below.

