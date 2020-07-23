There are many billionaires in Onitsha main market that are richer than Jeff Bezos – Nigerian man says

A Nigerian man identified as Dehkunle on Twitter has sparked a debate on the platform after he claimed that Jeff Bezos is not the richest man in the world.

This comes after Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth in just a day. Bezos’s fortune has been swelled by Amazon’s soaraway share price

Dehkunle is of the opinion that they are many billionaires in Onitsha who are richer than Jeff Bezos.

There are many billionaires in Onitsha main market that are richer than Jeff bezos — Dehkunle Of Africa💧 🐐 (@Dehkunle) July 21, 2020

“There are many billionaires in Onitsha main market that are richer than Bezos.” he tweeted.

However, some people claimed that his stance is false while others tried to breakdown the financial possibility of his claim being a reality.

See some reactions below;

