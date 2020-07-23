Regina Daniels’ Tattoos Her Baby’s Name On Her Wrist (Photos/Video)
Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has gone a step further to prove her undying love for her son, Munir by tattooing his name on her wrist.
The beautiful actress Regina Daniels made a video of the tattoo which she shared via her verified Instagram page.
The screen star welcomed her bundle of joy today just two days after she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her friends.
Confirming the news of Daniels’ baby birth, her brother took to his Instagram page to congratulate her.
”OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my diamond. It’s a bouncing baby boy. Iyanu ti sele. Gods the greatest.”
69 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply