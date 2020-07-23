Photos from the funeral of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, holding at the military cemetery in Abuja have surfaced online. Tolulope died after sustaining head injuries in an accident in Kaduna state on July 14.

The driver who knocked her down is reportedly a civilian who had no valid driving credentials, military sources informed Channels Television.

According to the sources, the driver was also Arotile’s secondary school classmate.

The Nigerian Air Force announced the demise of Arotile, who was Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, on Wednesday.

She died, on Tuesday, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at the NAF Base Kaduna.

