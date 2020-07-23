Patrick Lumumba Picks Okonjo-iweala Over His Country’s Candidate For WTO Top Job

Patrick Lumumba, a Kenyan lawyer who served as the director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, says Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the candidate Africa should back for the World Trade Organisation top job.

Lumumba, who is from the same country as Amina Mohamed, who is also contesting for the job, said Okonjo-Iweala is the better candidate — based on credentials.

Speaking during an interview with Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show, Lumumba said Africans have a way of competing against each other rather than complementing each other.

“Our lack of coordination, different things that we should do jointly, and with one voice, we don’t,” he said.

“Recently when we were competing for the non-permanent membership of the UN security council, Djibouti was competing with Kenya. Why?

“Right now, there is the WTO; Okonjo-Iweala is the candidate we should back, given her credentials. Now, a Kenyan candidate has emerged, an Egyptian candidate has emerged — we are going to be manipulated and none of the Africans is going to get it.

“We’ve got to learn to do things properly as a continent. And when we do that, we’ll be stronger and ultimately, our populations would benefit from it.”

There are eight candidates for the WTO top job — and three of them are from Africa.

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)