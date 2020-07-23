Nigerian third class graduate shares inspiring story of how he bagged a First Class in UK
A Nigerian man, Oluwadara has taken to social media to share an inspiring story of how he rose from being a third class student and graduated with First Class from the University of Plymouth in the UK.
According to him, he graduated with a third class from the University of Ibadan while in Nigeria.
Oluwadara said he didn’t give his best while schooling in Nigeria and as a result, earned an extra year and made a Third Class result.
He said he found it difficult to get jobs because he graduated with a third class.
Nigerian third class graduate
Oluwadara then decided to travel abroad and get a first degree allover again and now graduated with a First class.
He said he was working and schooling at a go but was determined to make his parents proud this time.
Read his complete story below;
Leave a Reply