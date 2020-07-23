Moment Road Safety officers Tried to put a Driver Inside Car Boot – Video

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some Federal Road safety officers attempted to lock up a commercial driver inside the boot. According to reports, the driver allegedly flouted one of the rules, as he failed to put on seat belt while driving.

The road safety officers reportedly harassed him and tried to force him into the boot of the car so they can proceed to their office.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have expressed their anger over the manner which the road safety offencers handled the situation. According to them, the driver should have been treated more fairly.

