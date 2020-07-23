Man Disgraced at a Betting Shop for Placing a Bet without Paying – Watch Video

A Nigerian man was recently disgraced at a betting store after he allegedly placed a bet and refused to pay. A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the owner of the shop tried to flog him with a cane for refusing to pay after betting.

Voices in the background could also be heard blaming the young man for coming to a shop to place a bet without having money in his pocket.

The young man however resisted the flogging as he stood up immediately from the bench, thereby attracting several slaps from some people in the scene.

Watch the video below;

