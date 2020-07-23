Lady Storms the road with Keke Napep which she purchased with NYSC Allowance (Photos)

Uwaoma Susan Joseph has been the talk of Nigerians on social media after she opened up on how she purchased a keke with money earned from her service year. The estate management graduate who recently completed the mandatory one-year service, shared photos of the keke on Facebook, and revealed she gets daily earnings from the transport business.

She opened up on how she saved up from the allowance given to her monthly to acquire a tricycle popularly known as keke NAPEP.

Uwaoma revealed she was earning N19,800 from NYSC and from her Primary Place of Assignment, N20,000. She stated that she saved up the monies and realized a total of N432,000.

62 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)