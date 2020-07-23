Comedienne Emmanuella all Grown up as she Celebrates 10th Birthday with Stunning Photos

Young Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel has taken to Instagram today Wednesday, July 22, to celebrate herself as she turns 10.

The beautiful comedienne expressed that she is really grateful to God for adding a year to her age, while beckoning on her fans to celebrate with her.

In the mood of celebration, she shared a lovely photo of herself. In the photo, she was donned in a t-shirt with blue jeans. She also wore black sandals to match.

Emmanuella posed in front of a lovely brown-coloured car as she smiled at the camera. Fans and well wishers have taken to the comment section to send congratulatory messages to her.

