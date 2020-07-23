Checkout These Beautiful Photos Of Mark Angel With His Wife And Daughter, Mila

Beautiful photos of popular Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel with his wife, Dammy and daughter, Mila have melted hearts on social media. The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Mila.

Speaking during a recent interview about his comedy production and what he intends to achieve in time to come, Mark Angel said;

“We commenced business officially in 2013. My production company, Mechanic Pictures, used to shoot photos and videos for movie and comedy productions. As we progressed, we started to narrow our objectives. I would like to shoot a feature film / comedy sooner or later. We also want to create clean comedy content for children.”

74 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)