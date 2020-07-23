Adekunle Gold Reacts as Female Fan Begs to be his Second Wife

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold Kosoko, recently replied a female fan who begged to be his second wife after Simi.

The female fan had taken to Twitter to express her desire to be married to the singer as second wife.

The whole drama started after Adekunle Gold tweeted that Tiwa Savage’s Dangerous Love is fire and a fan replied with the tweet “AG Baby is sick”.

AG Baby replied,

“I’m not sick in Jesus’s name.”

A female fan then tweeted that she wants to be his second wife since someone else has already occupied the first position.

Checkout the tweets and Adekunle’s reply below;

75 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)