Madagascar hospitals reach full capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

As COVID-19 cases surge in Madagascar, public hospitals said they have reached their full capacity and may not be able to accept more patients.

According to a report on Bloomberg, these hospitals will only accept patients with the most severe forms of COVID-19.

Following the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, President Andry Rajoelina re-imposed lockdown on the country’s central region until July 26 as the five public hospitals in the capital, Antananarivo, announced they could no longer cope with the influx of patients.

Only one person per household is allowed to go out to buy food or medicine. An initial lockdown in March was lifted after four weeks.

The government also opened a 400-bed treatment center for people with mild symptoms and is importing about 1,000 oxygen machines.

The number of confirmed cases in Madagascar reached 7,153 on Monday, including 62 deaths.

Mr Rajoelina has been in the news since April when his country launched an indigenous herbal remedy named Covid-Organics, which he said could “cure” COVID-19

