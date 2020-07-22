Bishop Oyedepo Pays a Courtesy Visit To Pastor Adeboye – Photo

The Redeem Christian Church Of God General overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye plays host to his fellow brother in Christ in person of Bishop David Oyedepo, Living Faith Tanernacle General overseer. Pastor Adeboye of RCCG put on his official page about being in relationship will define the kind of person you are….

There is a popular adage that says Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are. This saying is very true. No matter how spiritual you are, 1 Corinthians 15:33 says thatEvil communications corrupt good manners.There are certain friends who would pull you back and there are others who would help you grow spiritually and in other areas of life. Choose your friends wisely. Before I became born again, I had friends with whom I regularly drank alcoholic wines. Then, I met Christ and my lifestyle changed. When my friends visited, I served them non-alcoholic drinks, and before long, they realized that things were different, and withdrew from me. It was painful to lose my friends then, but I let them go because I didnt want them to drag me back to the world.

Today, God has replaced those friends with a lot of brothers and sisters all over the world. I have made new friends who have helped me in my walk with God. It is this kind of friends that you should have too – friends who will draw you closer to God, challenge you to pursue your dreams, pray with you when you are down and whose positive impact on your life will be evident to all. I must warn you that such friends are not many, but even if it is only one of such you can find, he/she is better than a hundred others who would pull you down.

Jesus is the best friend that any man can have. He said in John 15:15 that:

“ I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.”

Jesus friendship should be your standard. If you cannot see through a persons lifestyle that they have a relationship with Jesus, then they should not be your friend. While Matthew 22:39 says that we should love our neighbours as ourselves, we are only to have a few true friends. Jesus loved everyone when He was on earth, but He kept His inner circle small. Dont hate those you cannot be friends with. You must love them; just dont share intimate things with them. Set clear boundaries.Remember, iron sharpens iron (Proverbs 27:17).

