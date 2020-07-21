Young Nigerian man commits suicide after being accused of rape by a Twitter influencer

#JusticeForIzu is currently trending on Twitter after a user named Legend Izu Madubueze took his life when a Twitter influencer named Nanichi Anese published his name and other names as men accused of rape.

It was revealed that Izu reached out to Nani and asked to know who he raped but she didn’t have a good answer, instead she claimed the accuser wanted to remain anonymous. She later said the alleged victim said it was a “non physical sexual assault”.

Izu made an attempt to clear his name but his accuser was not cooperative.

Izu later left a note apologizing though he stated that he doesn’t know what he did or who he hurt that led to him being accused.

His last tweet was on Friday, July 17, and it reads: “Oh and if you’re reading this, I’m dead lol.”

His accuser, Nani has deactivated her account after Izu’s suicide was made public.

Social media users are demanding Justice for Izu.

See tweets below ;

This is the bitch that accused my friend wrongly of rape, now my friend has committed suicide, he killed himself because he couldn’t handle the trauma,his phone kept blowing up, you didn’t give him a chance to clear his name. #justiceforizu she has locked her accounts. RIP Izu 💔 pic.twitter.com/bH2FW6q5tg

— Renaissance Man. (@nelsongreyhood) July 19, 2020

He refused to go with your terms and you accuse him of rape. Now he’s committed suicide. I just hope your concience speak a word or two to you. #JusticforIzu #saynotofalserapeaccusations — Best (@amBeST_II) July 19, 2020

59 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)