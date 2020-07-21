See Italian Coastguard Trying To Free A Whale From A Net Trap – VIDEO
Italian Coastguard Trying For Days To Free A Massive Sperm Whale From A Net TrapItalian coast guards have been trying for several days to free this massive sperm whale from a net it got entangled in. Can you imagine if this was in Nigeria, south south to be precise?
Do we have divers who will be willing to risk their lives for such a cause or we will be talking fish pepper soup by now?
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
