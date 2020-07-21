Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Shares Viral Baby Bump Pictures
Waoo Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband, Kenneth PettyInternational rapper and business mogul, Nicki Minaj has recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a caption “preggars”. Nicki is also trending on Twitter with over 200k tweets in less then 20 minutes of the announcement and has surpassed over in 2 million likes on Instagram in less than 15 minutes.
Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. �
