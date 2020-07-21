Lady Weeps Uncontrollably After She Was Excluded From The On-Going BBNaija Season 5 – VIDEO

Omg ,,,, watch video of a Lady Weeps Uncontrollably After She Was Excluded From The On-Going BBNaija Season 5

A young lady taken to social media to grieve after claiming that she was selected as one of the housemate Big Brother Naija season 5, which kicked off last night.

BBNaija However, the show started last night and she was not included as one of the housemates for the season.

Narrating the story, she said she registered online for the reality show on 20th May 2020, and also did the online audition afterwards.

On 17th July, she claimed that she received a mail congratulating her for being part of the housemates for the season.

However, on getting the notification, she discovered it was all a scam and she has appealed to BBNaija organisers to render help to her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

