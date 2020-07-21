I Have Not Seen Asamoah Gyan Ever Since My Son Went Missing – Castro’s Mother

Castro-mother-and-Asamoah-GyanCastro-mother-and-Asamoah-Gyan

Lydia Naa Dede Tagoe, the mother of Theophilus Tagoe better known as Castro “Under Fire” in an interview has disclosed that ever since his son went missing for close to 7 years, she has not set eyes on the Gyan brothers nor any musician.

Whiles speaking in the radio interview, Castro’s mother rubbished claims by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw that she’s poor and now begs to fend for herself. She said they are all false claims adding that she doesn’t know him.

The 62-year-old woman again speaking on radio established the fact that she has not on any day received financial support from Asamoah Gyan and brother or any Musician, they just gave her fake promises.

Castro’s mother said she has very supportive family members who give her money. She is not poor at all.

“When my son was alive he took good care of me and my other family members” Castro mother stated.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO OF THE INTERVIEW:

