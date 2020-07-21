Adele’s Manager ‘Paid himself £10m’ Despite no new Music

The manager of British singer Adele reportedly paid himself a whopping £10million last year despite no new music being released by the star.

Jonathan Dickins is reported to have awarded himself the sum after Adele’s management company September Management made £2million in profits across 10 months, along with £12million in cash reserves.

According to The Sun, despite Adele being down £7million from her £9million profit in 2019, September Management is still raking in big money.

Additionally, her second company Melted Stone Ltd. is apparently sitting on £44million in bank accounts.

The London-born star hasn’t released any new music since her acclaimed 2015 album 25, which included hit singles Hello and When We Were Young.

She previously released her critically acclaimed debut album 19 in 2008, followed by her recording-breaking follow-up, 21, in 2011.

When questioned when new music would be released on Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic, Adele replied: “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

63 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)