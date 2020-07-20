Single mother of 4 who hawks purewater, bursts into tears as she receives new apartment, over N500,000 cash – Video

Vida Nsor, a single mother of four who sells pure water was recently moved to tears after she received an apartment, and GHc 7,500 (N504,988.26) to get herself established.

The kind gesture was initiated by Stvafrica foundation. The foundation also aired the sachet water hawker’s story on their social media platforms.

The foundation revealed they were touched to offer their helping hand after watching the way she struggled to take care of herself and her children.

According to reports, several people donated huge amounts to the single mom, but an anonymous philanthropist went the extra mile to give the woman an apartment in addition.

With tears in her eyes, the single mom showered blessings on everyone who partook in changing her life for the better.