See Photo Of Nehemiah Adejoh, The Classmate Accused Of Killing Tolulope Arotile

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has unveiled the identity of the secondary school classmate who knocked down Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot. Ibikunle Daramola, air force spokesman gave the name of the man as Nehemiah Adejoh and also disclosed that he and two other civilians were at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna to visit the wife of a squadron leader.

He further revealed that Tolulope Arotile was awaiting deployment for her next assignment when the sad incident occurred.

The statement reads in part: “It was while she was returning from the Mammy Market at about 4.30pm that 3 of her former schoolmates at the Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna; Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV,

It is noteworthy that Messrs Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians. Upon recognising their ex schoolmate, Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction.

In the process, the vehicle struck her from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries.

Arotile was subsequently rushed to the 461 NAF Hospital Kaduna for treatment and was confirmed dead by the On-Call Doctor at the 461 NAF Hospital at about 4.45pm on 14 July 2020, as a result of the head injuries.

The trio were immediately detained as investigations began. They were subjected to Toxicology Tests but no traces of alcohol or psychotropic substances were found in their systems.

It was however discovered that Adejo did not have a valid driver’s license.” Daramola affirmed that the case would be transferred to the police for further investigation.

61 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)