Pathetic! Church Member Stabs Pastor, 2 Others During Bible Study In America

An unidentified member of a church in Virginia, United States is currently on the run after stabbing a pastor and a two other persons during a Bible study. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, July 18 at around 3 p.m. at the Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia.

One of the victims is the Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler who was also in attendance for the bible study came to the defense of the pastor. The pair also sustained stab injuries.

Brett Fuller, another pastor at the Grace Covenant Church and chaplain to Washington, D.C.’s NFL franchise, released a statement following the stabbing and confirmed that the suspect was later taken into custody.

Quote

“Today, in a routine church educational setting, one of our pastors was assaulted by an attendee,” Fuller said.

“Two church members came to the pastor’s aid and valiantly risked their own lives to defend him. In the process, one of our members was injured. The pastor and one of the members are being treated at Reston Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The other member involved sustained injuries that did not require medical attention. The assailant was taken into captivity at the scene.”

“We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time.”

