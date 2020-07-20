Man kneels before his wife to beg for forgiveness after labelling her a witch and sending her packing – VIDEO

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a Nigerian man went on his knees to beg his wife for forgiveness, in the presence of a pastor. Reports gathered that he labelled his wife a witch sometime ago and sent her packing from the house.

According to the pastor who shared some details of the story, the man had blocked contact with his wife for over a year after sending her packing over false rumors.

However, after his encounter with the pastor, he was told his wife was innocent, so he returned back to her with the pastor, and some other members of the congregation, to plead for her forgiveness.

