Breaking News : Drama As NDDC MD, Pondei, Slumps During Reps Committee Interrogation – VIDEO

Waooo ,It was a drama while I was watching this as NDDC MD, Pondei, Slumps During Reps Committee Interrogation live on AIT station..

The interrogation has been suspended for now

Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), passed out during a session of the house of representatives committee probing the commission, on Monday.

watch the video below.

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)