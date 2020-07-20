Breaking News : Akpabio Clashes With House Of Representatives Committee – Hot Video

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, clashed with the House of Representatives Committee probing the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.



IGBERE TV correspondent monitoring the development reports that the ugly incident happened when Senator Akpabio claimed that some contracts were given to some members of the National Assembly.



The statement which angered the House of Representatives told him not to make such statement again.



As at the time of filing this report, Senator Akpabio is still testifying before the committee.



IGBERE TV had reported that the Acting Managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Daniel Keme Pondei collapsed before the House of Representatives Committee probing the commission.



IGBERE TV correspondent monitoring the development reports that Mr. Pondei has been rushed to the hospital.

watch the video below

