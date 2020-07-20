Bbnaija: So Laycon Featured Chinko Ekun, Reminisce In Fierce (video)

Laycon, considered one of the most prominent faces in the ongoing BBNaija 2020 lockdown edition, actually has a song titled Fierce, with Reminisce and Chinko Ekun.

The housemate is a rapper, who until now, was unknown to many fans of rap music across Nigeria.

He stands out from the other housemates over his Ghetto-like appearance, which has made many viewers of the show adopt him as their favourite.

Well, in the year 2019, Laycon dropped a song titled Fierce and he featured the A-list rappers Chinko Ekun and Reminisce.

He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

