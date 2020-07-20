BBNaija : Nengi Wins First Head Of House Challenge. Picks Wathoni As Her Deputy -VIDEO
Big Brother Naija Housemate, BBNaija Nengi, has emerged the winner of first Head of House challenge for the ‘LockDown’ edition.The position of HoH was assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by “Biggie”.
BBNaija Housemates were assigned the task of selecting the Head of House after playing a Betway HoH game.
Watch video below
