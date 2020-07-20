0

BBNaija : Nengi Wins First Head Of House Challenge. Picks Wathoni As Her Deputy -VIDEO

July 20, 2020   Entertainment

Big Brother Naija Housemate, BBNaija Nengi, has emerged the winner of first Head of House challenge for the ‘LockDown’ edition.The position of HoH was assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by “Biggie”.

BBNaija Housemates were assigned the task of selecting the Head of House after playing a Betway HoH game.

Watch video below

