Bandits Ambush, Kill 18 Nigerian Soldiers On Clearance Mission In Katsina (Photos)

18 Nigerian Soldiers were allegedly ambushed and killed by bandits while on a clearance mission in Katsina.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the deceased soldiers were members of Operation Sahel Sanity, set up to combat banditry in Katsina.

They were killed in Jibia local government area of the state while advancing towards Shimfida where the camp of a notorious bandit leader in the state known as Dangote is located.

The troops were said to be advancing on foot when they were ambushed by bandits who started to engage the troops from high ground.

Nigeria’s North west, including Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto and Kaduna have been under intense attacks from armed bandits since the beginning of 2020, leading to the untimely deaths of at least 300 people.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)