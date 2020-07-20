Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde thanks her husband for personally flying a private Jet to the U.S to retrieve their children

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has appreciated her husband, Captain Ekehinde for flying a private jet to bring their children, Meriah and MJ, home from abroad. She also thanked everyone who made it possible for her children to get home safely.

While sharing photos and videos of her grownups onboard the jet, the mother of four said that her first child, Princess is the next to be evacuated.

She wrote;

“Thank you Lord. My babies are Home! When all else fails and your Dad has to fly a PJ to come get you himself! Capt Matthew Ekeinde! Na Man you be. This is to Appreciate you for being such a superhero. Thank you Lord for Journey mercies and thanks to Everyone that assisted to make this happen. Prinprin you next. #HappyMom #TheCaptain #captainekeinde #pandemic #closedboarders #grateful #Relief”

See her post below;

