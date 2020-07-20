Access Bank Nigeria Completes Acqusition Of Transnational Bank Kenya

Sequel to its earlier announcement on October 28, 2019, the Board of Access Bank PLC is pleased to inform the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange of the Bank’s successful completion of the acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc.

This follows the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfilment of all conditions precedent to completion.

The Bank’s vision is to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank and our entry into the Kenyan market, a key gateway in East Africa, not only brings us closer to that vision but entities our customers tap into our extensive global network that translates into immense business opportunities, robust and efficient digital solutions, competitive products and unrivalled customer experience.

Commenting on the acquisition, M. Herbert Wigwe the Bank’s Group Managing DiredtorfChief Executive Officer said,

“We are excited to make an entry into the vibrant Kenyan market Wie pledge to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do Through the creation of a world-class payment system, we will build and support our wholesale and retail customers using our strong customer insights to deliver beyond their expectation.

We are indeed grateful to the regulators tor the confidence imposed in us throughout this transaction and we acknowledge the support of our team of world-class advisors whose hard work made this deal possible.”

Access Bank Plc is a leading full-service commercial Bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 12 countries and 36 million customers. The Bank employs 28,000 thousand people in its operations in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India and the UAE.

