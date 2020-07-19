Pastor Adeboye Replies Critics Over His Birthday Message To Wife : ”I Wasn’t Talking To You, I Was Talking To My Children”

The founder and leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the backlash by some Nigerians over the message he sent to his wife on her birthday. You would recall that Rev. EA Adeboye celebrated her wife, Foluke, on her birthday where he penned down a revealing message to her showering lovely encomiums on her wife.

A part of his message, Rev. Adeboye revealed that her wife still cooks for her and is very submissive even after 52 years of marriage.

His post heavily criticized as some claimed he is using her wife’s birthday celebration to hype himself instead of the actual birthday celebrant.

Responding to critics whilst delivering a sermon on Sunday, July 19, the controversial preacher emphasized that the message was meant to be understood by his children.

“As a matter of fact, if there is a way of preaching this sermon just to my own children alone, that is what I would have done.

Not because I’m selfish but occasionally there are things you say to your children that would annoy outsiders. And you keep on saying, but I am not talking to you, I am talking to my children. But now, the lockdown has made the door open to everybody.

Some people see the glory but don’t know the story. Some people see me and say all kinds of things. It’s none of my business.

I don’t need to answer you. I just need to keep on riding high with my king. I’m talking to my children, so others should not be angry with me. Before you take off, consider your landing.” he said

