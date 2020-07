Social media today is all about Nigeria’s music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, as he marks his 30th birthday. Award-winning singer, Olamide has also taken to Twitter to shower praises on the young legend on his 30th birthday.

Read what he wrote below:-

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)