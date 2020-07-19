Mike Tyson Set To Battle Shark For Research Purposes

Guess who is getting into the ring again? Mike Tyson. We agree we’ve all missed the boxing legend. Fortunately, he is about to relive the experience and for those who have heard tales, you are about to witness one of the biggest fights you can ever imagine. What makes this special? Mike is going to battle a Great White shark LITERALLY.

Discovery Channel has announced that the former heavyweight champion will go hands-on against one of the world’s most feared predators in a special titled “Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.”

Mike Tyson to battle a shark

According to Discovery Channel, Tyson is doing this for research purposes. If that is not exciting enough for you, the iconic ring announcer, Michael Buffer, will be a part of the special.

“With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark … all in the name of research,” Discovery announces.

What is Tyson’s stance on this? Hear him:

“I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old,” he explained. “I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

Recall that only a few weeks ago, Tyson said that he was looking forward to death, but the legend has been training in the gym to get back in shape. “My body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts,” he explained in part to T.I in an Instagram Live Session.

A jacked-up reminder that he reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion and holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at 20 years, four months, and 22 days old. He was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, and the only heavyweight to successively unify them.

This special will air on Aug. 9.

We are rooting for you, Tyson!

