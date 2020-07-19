LEAKED: Meet The BBNaija Season 5 Housemates,One Of Them Is A Celebrity

The fifth season of Africa’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is set to launch on Sunday, July 19, 2020 and everyone seems to be anticipating a different edition that promises to be more exciting and dramatic than previous ones. Following the success of the previous season, “Pepper Dem”, season five promises to be bigger, better, and more explosive.

While the new season will experience some changes due to the peculiar circumstances in 2020, none of the excitement and entertainment of the show will be lost.

The unveiling of the new housemates would be done tomorrow night but word on the street has it that a few notable people have made it to biggie’s house this year and we would be running down their profile below:

1. Amaka Of Lagos

The Beautiful young beauty entrepreneur and actor has been selected as one of the housemates for the BBN5.

Amaka has created some sort of popularity for herself as she has a staunch and dedicated followers on her Instagram handle.

2. Alani Gram

It’s safe to say we have another ‘Mike’ in this year’s edition. Alani Gram is a British Nigerian fashion entrepreneur.

3. Maureen Esisi

In case you are wondering, yes the same Maureen Esisi. Although not fully confirmed but it appears the Nollywood actress and estranged spouse of actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu would be starring in this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija.

4. Jay Boogie

Although unconfirmed, Nigerian cross-dresser, Daniel Anthony a.k.a Jay Boogie had claimed that he is one of the housemates of the new season. He made this known via his social media page. Jay Boogie while making the revelation, called for someone who can manage his social media accounts while he is in the Big Brother house.

5. Valentine:

Known by his full name, Valentine Opute and twitter handle, @Valentineopute. Val already has his tagline #TeamVal in preparation for the show and rumours have it that he has a kinda conspicuous “gboola”.

