DJ Cuppy features Rema and Rayvanny on new single, ‘Jollof On The Jet’
DJ Cuppy features Rema and Rayvanny on new single, ‘Jollof On The Jet’
Date: July 17, 2020
Artist: Cuppy featuring Rema and Rayvanny
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Killertunes
Album: Original Copy
Video Director: TBA
Label: Platoon
Details/Takeaway: This is the first single of DJ Cuppy‘s upcoming album, ‘Original Copy.’ Also importantly, this is Rema’s first major collaboration with a Nigerian artist.
Play the song below;
65 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply