DJ Cuppy features Rema and Rayvanny on new single, ‘Jollof On The Jet’

Date: July 17, 2020

Song Title: Jollof On The Jet

Artist: Cuppy featuring Rema and Rayvanny

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Killertunes

Album: Original Copy

Video Director: TBA

Label: Platoon

Details/Takeaway: This is the first single of DJ Cuppy‘s upcoming album, ‘Original Copy.’ Also importantly, this is Rema’s first major collaboration with a Nigerian artist.

