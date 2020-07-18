Ize-Iyamu Plagiarising My Intellectual Property (Simple Agenda) ― Pedro Obaseki

CONVENER of Midwest Movement, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki, has insisted that APC Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is running with a stolen campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE Agenda, which he said belongs to him.

Obaseki said he first publicly unveiled the SIMPLE Agenda in August 2015 during a live programme on BENTV UK, where he presented his six-pronged campaign manifesto as an aspirant for the 2016 governorship election in Edo State.

He said in a statement: “It has come to my attention that people have been advertising their campaign manifesto to be the SIMPLE Agenda, which is a direct lifting of my ideas I shared publicly in 2015.

My SIMPLE idea is an acronym for Security and Social Welfare; Infrastructure Development and Urban Renewal; Manpower Development and Training; Public-Private Partnership; Leadership by Example and Employment for Edo Youths. This is the same as what the Pastor and his followers are parading online today.

“So, I state categorically that I would be commencing processes for retrieving my Intellectual Property, as it is obvious that the idea did not originate from those who are pushing on with it today.”

Pedro’s claims ‘re frivolous ― Ize Iyamu

Countering, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said Pedro Obaseki’s claims ”are frivolous and could put him in serious trouble with the law. His first attempt to claim ownership of the SIMPLE agenda, an acronym and manifesto conceived and developed by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was during an interview on Ben TV, believing that he could use the mental strength of another to make himself look good without his knowledge or notice.”

The APC flagbearer in a statement by John Mayaki, Chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, said: ”Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu had invited Don Pedro Obaseki and a few other persons to a meeting in 2013 in the residence of Mr Osaretin Edosomwan where he shared the SIMPLE agenda idea, a culmination of his thoughts on how to move Edo State forward, and made clear his intention to run for the office of Governor on the manifesto.

The acronym and the driving idea perhaps left a lasting impression on Don Pedro, who would then go on TV to claim it. But when this was brought to the attention of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Pedro Obaseki showed remorse, apologized, and the large-hearted Pastor Ize-Iyamu forgave him for the grievous offence.

As a matter of fact, he held another interview, and several others after that, where he clarified that the idea of the SIMPLE agenda originated from Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Don Pedro Obaseki supported Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s governorship bid in 2016 when he ran with the same manifesto and acronym without a word or contention. His turn-around is without doubt political and a shameful advertisement of his lack of scruples.

Don Pedro Obaseki has not only reduced himself to backing a candidate he vehemently opposed in 2016, but he is also now offering himself as a tool for hatchet jobs and baseless propaganda without minding what it would do to his name and what is left of his integrity.”

Vanguard

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)