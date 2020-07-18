I Was Invited To My Friend’s House, See What I Saw ( Photo)

“I was shocked when a friend invited me over to her place and I saw this.

The way and manner I screamed at the top of my voice and took to my heels can be best imagined. A Facebook friend told me.

The picture you’re seeing is actually a 3D tile design.

The 3D tile design is the latest tile design that gives your house true beauty, something out of the norm.

The tiles come in different colours and designs. Some of the designs are quiet scary and are capable of scaring people away from your house.

As a first time visitor to this house? What will be your reaction upon seeing this scary tiles?

