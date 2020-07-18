Husband Of Nigerians Living In America Ordered To Leave The Country. You Won’t Believe Why

According to latest news report, about 376 Nigerians in America, who mainly resided in Texas, New Jersey, California, New York and others, were served court orders to leave the U.S.

Data from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows that more than 370 Nigerians were ordered to leave the United States this year, after being found guilty of breaking immigration laws and other crimes, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Data obtained from the ICE and compiled in a June report by a global tracking website on government policy, TRAC, says 376 Nigerians, who mainly resided in Texas, New Jersey, California, New York and others, were served court orders to leave the U.S. between January and June, having been convicted of immigration and criminal charges.

TRAC is a U.S.-based tracking website that keeps databases of immigration, FBI cases and firearms data for public access. The data referenced in this story was obtained by TRAC and sourced directly from the ICE through FOI requests.

This comes even as the scramble to flatten the spread of COVID-19 continues with the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policy on immigrants.

