Court Awards Man N2.5m For Raising Child His Wife Secretly Had With Concubine

A high court in Mombasa has ruled that a man be paid KSh700,000 as damages after he found out that he was not the biological father of a child he had with his ex-wife.

According to the court’s ruling made on Wednesday, July 15, the money awarded to the man identified as Mr SVK will be paid by the child’s biological father.

In the judgment made by Justice Eric Ogola, the sum was compensation for mental anguish, stress and embarrassment after a paternity test revealed that the minor was not his. Out of the amount, KSh 300,000 (N1,084,012.02) will be to compensate him for the money he spent on his former wife when she was pregnant and hospital delivery cost.

The man had filed a cross-petition against a suit filed by the child’s biological father identified as NTA, who sought to have the child’s birth certificate rectified and read his name. Mr SVK had told the court that he was living together as husband and wife with the child’s mother identified as Mrs RNL when out of their co-habitation, a baby girl was born in October 2015.

He argued that he had cleared the hospital bills and bought the minor’s clothes, as well as all necessary items required for a newborn before his former wife left him. Mr SVK said the baby girl was his pride and joy as a father and since he comes from the Giriama community, he proudly named the child after his mother.

However, his pride and joy soon turned into embarrassment and disappointment when his wife called him and informed him that he was not the biological father of the child. He refused to believe the news and demanded a paternity test which was done in South Africa for testing and results confirmed that he was not the biological father of the child.

The judge described the man as an honourable man who took his wife to give birth in a good hospital and paid the bills. Soon after, she decided to go back to her father’s home from where she delivered the devastating news to him

“For all his troubles, the first respondent (Mr SVK) is entitled to compensation for the expenses he incurred in caring for the mother and the baby,” the Judge said. On his part, Mr NTA said he was in a relationship with Ms RNL but cut it short when she married Mr SVK and they were blessed with a child

