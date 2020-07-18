Coronavirus Vaccine: Oxford University Early Trial Success Suggests “Double Protection”

Researchers at the University of Oxford believe they have made a breakthrough in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Human trials are reported to have shown promising results after the team discovered the jab could provide “double protection” against the virus.

Blood samples taken from volunteers in phase one trials have shown the vaccine stimulated the body to produce antibodies and T-cells, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

T-cells play a central part in the body’s immune response.

A source told the newspaper that the combination “will hopefully keep people safe”.

The vaccine is one of more than 100 in development as the coronavirus continues to spread – infecting more than 13 million people and killing at least 582,000.

David Carpenter, chairman of the Berkshire Research Ethics Committee, which approved the Oxford trial, said the vaccine team was “absolutely on track”.

He added: “Nobody can put final dates… things might go wrong but the reality is that by working with a big pharma company, that vaccine could be fairly widely available around September and that is the sort of target they are working on.”

The vaccine development is being supported by the UK government and AstraZeneca.

