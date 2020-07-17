Watch Video – See How This Woman Behaved In Her Wedding Day – This Man Has Just Married A Jezebel

Is This A Forced Marriage? See How This Woman Behaved In Her Wedding – This Man Has Just Married A Jezebel Watch the Video below.

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 – While it’s a dream for many women to rock a gown and walk down the aisle before men and God, this woman spoilt the special day and behaved as if she was forced to get married.

She has all the characteristics of a drama queen and a cold hearted monster.

Instead of marrying such a woman, you are better off as a bachelor for the rest of your life.

This man has just married a Jezebel and he will never know peace in his house.

Watch the videos taken during the wedding.

